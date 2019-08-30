SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

More than 2,000 customers without power near Apache Flats

Power restored by afternoon

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 11:38 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 02:18 PM CDT

APACHE FLATS, Mo. - More than 2,000 Ameren Missouri customers in the Apache Flats area near Jefferson City were without power on Friday morning after storms rolled through the area.

A lightning strike caused the outage after it hit one of the main infrastructure areas, said an Ameren spokeswoman. Approximately 2,200 customers were without power due to the outage. Four other Ameren customers were also without power in Jefferson City.

Power was restored to the area by 1 p.m.

