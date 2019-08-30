More than 2,000 customers without power near Apache Flats

More than 2,000 Ameren customers were without power on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

APACHE FLATS, Mo. - More than 2,000 Ameren Missouri customers in the Apache Flats area near Jefferson City were without power on Friday morning after storms rolled through the area.

A lightning strike caused the outage after it hit one of the main infrastructure areas, said an Ameren spokeswoman. Approximately 2,200 customers were without power due to the outage. Four other Ameren customers were also without power in Jefferson City.

Power was restored to the area by 1 p.m.

