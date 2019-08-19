More than 5,000 walk through columns for Tiger Walk

MU Tiger Walk Video

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Students at the University of Missouri celebrated the start of school Sunday. More than 5,000 freshman ran or walked through the famous columns on the university's campus at Tiger Walk.

The event is a tradition for incoming freshman.

According to the university's spokesman, Christian Basi, this is the second consecutive year where the freshman class has grown by a double digit percentage.

Preliminary enrollment numbers for the university will be released Monday.