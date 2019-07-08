More than 600 buildings damaged in May tornado

KTVI via CNN

COLE COUNTY, Mo. - More than 600 buildings were damaged in Cole County, according to building assessments that were made available on Monday.

The assessments found that 611 total governmental, residential and commercial buildings were damaged as a result of the May 22 tornado.

The assessment was based on several sources of data from emergency search and rescue activities, the Missouri Structural Assessment and Visual Evaluation Coalition structural inspections, American Red Cross damage assessment, post-disaster aerial photography and drone video review.

In Cole County, there were 82 commercial buildings damaged, 516 residential buildings damaged and 30 government buildings damaged. A total of 466 buildings were damaged within the Jefferson City limits.