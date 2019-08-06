Morgan County man dies in UTV crash

STOVER, Mo. - A Stover man is dead after a UTV crash in Morgan County late Monday night.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F crash reports show 33-year-old Dylan Rex crashed while driving a UTV just before midnight Monday.

Rex was driving southbound on Bee Sting Drive when he crossed the center line, went off the roadway hit a ditch and overturned, according to the crash report.

Rex was transported to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

This is the second fatality in Troop F's division in August.

It is the 36th fatality in 2019.