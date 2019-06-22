Most Boone County power restored after storms

MidMissouri Power Outages

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 6:05 p.m.: More than 1,200 Columbia Water and Light customers were without power as of 6 p.m., according to the outage map. ABC 17 News respond to a tree on a line on south Star School Road near west Burr Oak Road.

UPDATE 3:45 p.m.: Hundreds of Three Rivers Electric customers lost power last Friday afternoon. As of 3:45 p.m., 378 customers were affected, according to the outage map.

UPDATE 2:06 p.m.:

Most Columbia Water and Light customers had power restored by 2 p.m. Boone Electric Cooperative had 78 customers without power at 2 p.m.

UPDATE 1:25 p.m.:

More than 1,600 Columbia Water and Light customers were without power in the southwest part of the city, according to the utility's outage map.

The number of Boone Electric Cooperative customers without power had dropped to about 200.

UPDATE 12:30 p.m.:

More than 1,300 customers were without power Friday afternoon in Boone County after strong storms moved through the area. Boone Electric Cooperative showed 1,377 customers without power at 12:37 p.m. Columbia Water and Light showed that about 60 customers were without power at 12:37 p.m.

Columbia Public Schools was seeing sporadic power outages because of the storms, according to a message sent to parents. All students were reported safe.

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.:

A video update on weather conditions is available in the player below.

Authorities have reported down trees and power lines caused by a line of powerful storms that went through mid-Missouri on Friday morning.

The National Weather Service received reports of a small tree down in south-central Columbia and a tree downed on Rock Quarry Road. It wasn't immediately clear if the two were the same event.

Moberly police also reported flooded roads and a tree across the road and power line down near South Morley and Kwix Road.

Much of central Missouri remained under a flash flood watch until 4 p.m. Friday. The storms also touched of severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has also received multiple reports of water rescues in the Kansas City area.

Columbia Water and Light reported more than 460 customers were without power along Ash Street and Broadway between West Boulevard and Garth Avenue in west-central Columbia at about 11 a.m. Power was restored to the area by 11:30 a.m. Boone Electric Cooperative reported about 40 customers without power in the Rocheport area.

The Stormtrack Weather team says a second line of storms is expected to roll through Friday afternoon.