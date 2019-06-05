Motorcycle, CPD vehicle involved in crash in northeast Columbia

Brown Station Road motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE, 10:26 p.m.: A news release from the Columbia Police Department said the motorcyclist received serious injuries in the crash, while the officer sustained minor injuries.

Officer Nathan Turner told ABC 17 News that witnesses reported seeing the motorcyclist performing "tricks" in the street prior to the crash. Turner said he was not sure what exactly those tricks involved.

The crash took place near the pedestrian walkway at Brown Station Road and Leeway Drive. Turner said the police officer and motorcycle collided as the officer came over a "blind hill" at the intersection, making it difficult for the officer to react to the oncoming driver.

ORIGINAL: Emergency crews responded to a crash that involved a Columbia Police Department vehicle and a motorcycle in northeast Columbia on Tuesday night.

Boone County Joint Communications warned drivers to avoid the area at Brown Station Road and Leeway Drive around 8 p.m.

BOONE CO JOINT COM: Motor Vehicle Collision at Brown Station Rd at Leeway and Lawnridge. Use caution, avoid area if possible. — Joint Communications (@BCJC911) June 5, 2019

Police at the scene said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They said the officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but no injuries are expected.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling the wrong way when it struck the patrol vehicle.