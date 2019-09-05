Motorcycle hits MoDOT trailer in Fulton

FULTON, Mo. - Update 3:10 a.m.: According to Missouri State Highway Patrol online crash reports, Helen Doss was pronounced dead at 7:39 p.m. Wednesday night.

Original: A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries after rear-ending a trailer Wednesday morning in Fulton.

Helen Doss, 66, of St. James rear-ended a Missouri Department of Transportation trailer displaying a sign warning of workers on the road, according to the online crash report. She was thrown from the motorcycle and flown to University Hospital with serious injuries, the crash report said.

University Hospital said Doss was in serious condition around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for MoDOT said crews were spraying for weeds on the side of Highway 54 when the crash happened. He said they will assess the damage and talk to the workers before resuming work next week.

Doss' motorcycle was totaled, according to the MSHP crash report. The other vehicle received only minor damage.

Authorities started posting information about the crash on eastbound Highway 54 near Route HH in the Fulton city limits on Twitter at about 9:45 a.m. The scene was cleared at about 11:30 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol warned drivers about the crash, telling them to expect delays.

#CallawayCounty #Fulton



Traffic Crash on eastbound US 54 west of Route HH involving motorcycle & service truck. Expect delays & use caution.



Preliminary info is that the MC rear-ended the truck. MC driver being transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/Nhbt7bVG1V — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) September 4, 2019

The Missouri Department of Transportation traveler information map said delays might be possible for more than an hour. MoDOT also tweeted that the eastbound lanes were closed.

