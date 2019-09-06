Motorcycle rider flown from scene after Lake-area crash

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. - A motorcycle rider was flown from the scene after a crash with another vehicle Thursday night in Sunrise Beach.

The crash happened on Highway 5 near Captain Ron's Bar and Grill. Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Jamie Karl said firefighters were called to a head-on crash between a motorcycle and a passenger car at about 8:15 p.m.

An ambulance took the motorcycle rider to the nearby intersection of highways 5 and 7 where a helicopter could land, Karl said. The rider was then flown to University Hospital. Karl said he did not have the names of the people involved in the crash or information about what caused it.

The driver in the car refused medical treatment, Karl said.

