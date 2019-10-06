SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Business Loop 70

Posted: Oct 05, 2019 01:10 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:37 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE: Columbia police say the driver of a motorcycle died after a crash on Business Loop 70 on Saturday.

Tracy Page, 48, of Moberly was traveling west on Business Loop 70 around 11:40 a.m. when he collided with a Chevrolet Silverado that was attempting to cross the road on Seventh Street. The Silverado was driven by Michael Bousquet of Columbia.

Page was taken to a hospital where they died of the injuries. The investigation is ongoing, according to a CPD statement. 

ORIGINAL: One person is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Business Loop 70.

Officers said the motorcycle was going westbound at the time of the crash. A car involved in the crash was going northbound.

The Columbia Police Department said the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital. The driver of the car was alright, according to the police 

Editor's note: This article was edited to correct an error after publishing.


