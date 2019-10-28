Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - One person was flown to a hospital in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Jefferson City.

According to a statement from Jefferson City Police, the crash happened on MO 179 at Missouri Blvd. shortly after 3:15 p.m. on Sunday.

A car traveling north was turning left onto Missouri Blvd., when it collided with a motorcycle traveling south. The motorcyclist fell off the vehicle as a result, according to police.

Nobody in the car was injured, according to police.

"This crash is being investigated by the Jefferson City Police Department Traffic Unit," the statement said.