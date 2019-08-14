Move-in day leads to traffic issues around MU campus

COLUMBIA, Mo - LIVE PLAYBACK: Video of a report on traffic congestion near the university just before noon is available in the player below.

Wednesday is the official move-in day at the University of Missouri.

MU said the incoming freshman class has between 5,200 and 5,400 students. Heavy traffic is expected near MU's campus and authorities have warned about congestion along College Avenue and Stadium Boulevard near the campus.

Crews are closing some streets on and near campus, while other streets will be changed to one-way streets.

Spokeswoman Sara Diedrich said the University of Missouri Police Department was out in full to direct traffic and answer questions.

"Our general advice for anyone driving around campus today is to be patient," Deidrich said. "Be courteous and be aware of your surroundings."

She said they have dozens of volunteers as well as the campus security officers helping to direct traffic.

The move-in process started at the Hearnes Center at 9 a.m.

Students will first check in there before moving into their dorms.

Classes start at MU on Monday.