MSHP: Labor Day deaths down in 2019

The Missouri State Highway Patrol amps up patrols for the Labor Day Holiday weekend. [Source: MSHP Troop F]

The Missouri State Highway Patrol amps up patrols for the Labor Day Holiday weekend. [Source: MSHP Troop F]

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that there were five deaths statewide for the 2019 Labor Day counting period.

Statewide, MSHP saw 309 traffic crashes, 107 injuries, four traffic fatalities, 116 DWI arrests and 95 drug arrests. MSHP also reported 13 boat crashes, four boat injuries, one drowning, 10 BWI arrests and 16 drug arrests on the water for the 2019 counting period.

Comparitively, there were 11 deaths in the 2018 counting period.

Troop F, which serves 13 counties in mid-Missouri, reported one drowning and no other deaths for the 2019 Labor Day counting period.

Troop F #LaborDay2019 counting period totals (6pm Friday, Aug 30 to 11:59 pm Monday, Sept 2):



36 Traffic crashes

0 Fatalities

15 Injuries

17 DWI arrests

11 Drug arrests



9 Boat crashes

0 Boating Fatalities

1 Drowning

2 Boating injuries

7 BWI arrests pic.twitter.com/I67jdXp1ry — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) September 3, 2019

The counting period began at 6 p.m. on Friday and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday. Troop F reported 36 traffic crashes, 15 traffic injuries 17 DWI arrests and 11 drug arrests.

Troop F also reported nine boat crashes, two boat injuries and seven BWI arrests.

The MSHP found an 18-year-old man's body on the surface of the Missouri River Monday afternoon, which was the drowning Troop F reported.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here