SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

MU asks state Supreme Court to hear graduate workers case

By:

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 02:26 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 02:28 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Attorneys for the University of Missouri asked the state Supreme Court to hear a case over the employment status of graduate workers on Wednesday.

The Missouri Western District Court of Appeals issued a notice in August denying the university's request to rehear or transfer the part of the case that argues graduate workers are employees. This, after the appeals court ruled in July that graduate workers are employees under legal definitions and entitled to collective bargaining rights.

The case was originally filed in 2016 in Boone County by the Coalition of Graduate Workers, an organization formed to lobby for graduate student workers and represent them in collective bargaining. The university refused to recognize the union as a bargaining representative after a vote of graduate students held in April 2016, prompting the suit.

In its July ruling, the appeals court sent the question over the legality of that election back to Boone County court for further litigation.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Supreme Court had not decided if it would hear the case. 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Pleasant Saturday, Summery Sunday

    Pleasant Saturday, Summery Sunday

Recommended Stories

Top Videos