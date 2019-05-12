MU BioJoint hearings to take place Monday

COLUMBIA, Mo - Hearings for the University of Missouri BioJoint lawsuit will be held Monday morning.

Judge Brough Jacobs dismissed the university from a lawsuit over its BioJoint knee surgery in April. The surgery involves using tissue from human donors to treat certain knee issues.

Jacobs’ dismissal impacts a single count that names the university. Other counts against a doctor and a veterinary researcher who developed the procedure still remain.

But a lawyer representing a patient suing over the surgery has filed a motion to ask Jacobs to reconsider his order

Hearings for the lawsuit will begin at 9 a.m.