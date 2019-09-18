MU educates community on fire, active threat safety

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri's annual "Safe Mizzou 2019" week kicked off on Monday.

MU is hosting a series of events to help make the university's community more aware of safety measures on campus.

Wednesday's events include Columbia firefighters setting a replicated dorm room on fire and an active threat training course.

At 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Columbia firefighters will conduct a simulated burn room to demonstrate the speed of fire and how fast it can go up in flames. There will be a fire extinguisher training and an obstacle course as well. The event will be held until 2 p.m. at the Speaker's Circle at Ninth Street and Lowry Mall.

On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., there will be an active threat training course that will take place in the Leadership Auditorium at the MU Student Center until 7 p.m. The course will teach students, faculty and staff how to best react and respond to a violent intruder on campus.