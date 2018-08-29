MU football stadium construction creates changes for game days

Mizzou football gameday changes

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Fans will need to be aware of some game-day changes at Memorial Stadium when the Missouri Tigers kick off the 2018 football season Saturday.

Construction on a revamped seating area at the south end zone will have some stadium access points closed. Pedestrians should use the north side of the stadium when trying to access the east and west sides. Gate 6W is not open and the Lot G tailgate lot will have limited tailgate parking.

Southeastern Conference rules that started last season say each person entering the game can have one small clutch bag and one clear bag not exceeding 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag.

"If you bring in your non-compliant bag, you're not allowed to fold it up and put it in your clear bag," said Mizzou Athletics Director of Event Management Tony Wirkus. "That still makes it a prohibited item."

Backpacks, diaper bags and camera cases are not permitted. Strollers and umbrellas are not allowed.

Each guest is allowed one factory-sealed bottle of water. Wirkus said he encourages people to bring water on hot game days.

Game-day parking lots close at 5 p.m. Friday evenings and towing begins at midnight for anyone still parked in a game-day lot.

MU's campus is tobacco-free and this includes the stadium, facilities and parking lots surrounding the stadium. E-cigarettes are also prohibited.

The south end zone is anticipated to reopen for the 2019 football season.