MU Health Care doctors warn football fans of heat illness during first Mizzou game

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Mizzou Tigers will take the field for their first football game of the season at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The heat indices are expected to reach near 100 degrees, and doctors with MU Health Care urged fans to take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.

"Signs to look out for that someone might need help would be if they start feeling they are going to pass out, they may feel like their heart's racing, they may feel like their vision is closing in on them," Dr. Christopher Sampson said.

Sampson said to prevent those symptoms, people should drinks lots of water, wear light colors and stay in the shade as much as possible.

Sampson said people drinking alcohol should remember to also drink water. He said once a person starts to feel thirsty, they are already "late to the game" for staying hydrated.

Fans going to the game are allowed to bring a factory-sealed water bottle so they can refill it for free and stay hydrated.

Sampson said a full medical staff and three first-aid stations will be available at the game.