SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

MU Health Care reports data breach

Some patient information exposed

By:

Posted: Aug 02, 2019 02:04 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 03:51 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - University of Missouri Health Care released information about a data security incident involving patient information on Friday.

The information that was breached included patient dates of birth, medical record numbers, health insurance information and limited treatment and/or clinical information. It also included Social Security Number for some patients, according to a news release from MU Health Care.

MU Health Care was notified on May 1 that an "unauthorized individual" may have gained access to two employees' email accounts, the news release said. An investigation revealed that the unauthorized access occurred between April 23 and May 1. 

"MU Health Care has no indication that individuals' information was actually viewed by the unauthorized individual, or that it has been misused," the release said.

Approximately 14,400 patients had information that was found in the account, and less than one percent of those patients had their Social Security Number exposed, according to an MU Health Care spokeswoman. Those patients have been notified by MU Health Care. Credit monitoring services are being provided to those individuals whose Social Security numbers potentially were exposed. 

Individuals with questions can contact the call center at 1-833-762-0222 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Pleasant weather continues into the weekend

    Pleasant weather continues into the weekend

Recommended Stories

Top Videos