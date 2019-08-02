MU Health Care reports data breach

COLUMBIA, Mo. - University of Missouri Health Care released information about a data security incident involving patient information on Friday.

The information that was breached included patient dates of birth, medical record numbers, health insurance information and limited treatment and/or clinical information. It also included Social Security Number for some patients, according to a news release from MU Health Care.

MU Health Care was notified on May 1 that an "unauthorized individual" may have gained access to two employees' email accounts, the news release said. An investigation revealed that the unauthorized access occurred between April 23 and May 1.

"MU Health Care has no indication that individuals' information was actually viewed by the unauthorized individual, or that it has been misused," the release said.

Approximately 14,400 patients had information that was found in the account, and less than one percent of those patients had their Social Security Number exposed, according to an MU Health Care spokeswoman. Those patients have been notified by MU Health Care. Credit monitoring services are being provided to those individuals whose Social Security numbers potentially were exposed.

Individuals with questions can contact the call center at 1-833-762-0222 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday.