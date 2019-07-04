MU Hospital already treating patients for fireworks burns

istock

COLUMBIA, Mo. - University of Missouri Health Care has already treated some patients for fireworks-related burns this season, said MU Health Care's Burn and Wound Program Director Dr. Jeff Litt.

"Never ever hold a lit firework, ever," Litt said. "Don't light anything at all, just go to the big show."

Litt advises against creating your own fireworks show but said if you are going to light them, be cautious and have a designated person who lights the fireworks.

"Just like you have a designated driver, if you're going out and having fun, have a designated lighter, who is not drinking, who is not altered in any way, who can maintain a safe scene around where the lighting of the fireworks is going to happen," he said.

He said it is a good idea to keep water or sand buckets nearby and to never get close to fireworks.

"If you're going to light things, then make sure you don't light anything that you are holding in your hand, make sure it is on a safe flat area and with a long enough wick that you can back away," he said.

Litt said a sparkler is the most popular firework on the market and that they can get up to 1,800 degrees.

He said it's not a good idea to give a child a sparkler.

"If a kid doesn't realize how dangerous it is and touched them, they can get a third-degree burn almost instantly."

