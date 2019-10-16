MU opening Land of Osages Research Center

GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. - The University of Missouri is inviting the public to the grand opening of its new Land of the Osages Research Center on Oct. 29. The center is part of MU's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR).

CAFNR says the facility will be the first experiment station in more than 30 years dedicated to research in agroforestry. The center was made in partnership with the Osage Nation according to a press release from the school.

Chief Standing Bear and other leaders of the Osage Nation will be in attendance along with representatives from MU and CAFNR. The event is set to start at 10 a.m. with lunch at noon. A field day will run after from 1-4 p.m.

if you want to attend, it's happening at 30118 Old 8 Road, Gravois Mills, MO 65037, which is at the intersection of Old 8 Road and Ottersway Road. There will be multiple signs pointing guests to the official location. Check-in starts at 9 a.m.