MU pens three agreements for off-campus housing

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Some University of Missouri students will live in off-campus housing this year due to a lack of space in residence halls.

MU signed deals with Campus Lodge, U Centre and The Rise to serve as student housing for the upcoming school year. The school will pay $3.6 million total to the three apartment complexes. U Centre and The Rise are located in downtown Columbia, while Campus Lodge is located on Old 63 South.

A school spokesperson said on-site staffing and programming will be available to those living in the apartments. A shuttle service will be offered to students living in Campus Lodge.

Students will pay $9,995 a bed for the year at the two downtown apartment complexes and $4,150 for a bed at Campus Lodge.

The Rise, which opened in 2016, offers three- and four-bedroom suites to undergraduate students only. U Centre and Campus Lodge are open to undergraduate students with four-bedroom suites.

The school still offers apartment living for graduate students, married students or students 21 years or older at Tara Apartments and Manor House.