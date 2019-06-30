MU police arrest two in MU Women's and Children's Hospital incident
COLUMBIA, Mo. - MU police arrested two people after an incident at the MU Women’s and Children’s Hospital, according to a news release.
MUPD arrested Antwane Lavoy Grant and a juvenile. The juvenile’s name has not been given, but the person is being charged with unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and possessing 35 or fewer grams of marijuana.
According to the release, Grant is being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
The release said four people had been taken into custody by about 10 p.m. Friday, including a victim. The police took several weapons from the juvenile and Grant.
On Friday night an MU Alert said a man with a gun was reported at Women's and Children's Hospital in Columbia.
There were no shots fired and there were no injuries.
According to the release, the juvenile was sent to the Juvenile Justice Facility.