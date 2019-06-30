MU police arrest two in MU Women's and Children's Hospital incident

COLUMBIA, Mo. - MU police arrested two people after an incident at the MU Women’s and Children’s Hospital, according to a news release.

MUPD arrested Antwane Lavoy Grant and a juvenile. The juvenile’s name has not been given, but the person is being charged with unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and possessing 35 or fewer grams of marijuana.

According to the release, Grant is being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

The release said four people had been taken into custody by about 10 p.m. Friday, including a victim. The police took several weapons from the juvenile and Grant.

On Friday night an MU Alert said a man with a gun was reported at Women's and Children's Hospital in Columbia.

There were no shots fired and there were no injuries.