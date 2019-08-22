MU police identify student found dead in dorm room

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri Police Department has named a student who was found dead in a residence hall Wednesday.

MUPD was sent to Excellence Hall at about 4 p.m. Wednesday and found Erik Severson, 18, of Aurora, Illinois, in his dorm room unresponsive, the university said in a news release.

MU spokeswoman Sara Diedrich said Severson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the case is under investigation and that foul play is not suspected.

The university is offering grief counseling in the wake of the student's death, and counselors met with students on Thursday.

"While we don't know what caused this death, we are devastated by the loss and know this sad event will impact many here on campus," wrote Vice Provost for Student Affairs Bill Stackman in an email to students.

Students can contact the Counseling Center directly, and 24-hour crisis and consultation support is available at 573-882-6601.