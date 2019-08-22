MU police investigate student death

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri Police Department was investigating the death of a student on Wednesday.

MU spokeswoman Sara Diedrich said the police department responded to a call around 4 p.m. on Wednesday to check on an unresponsive person. Diedrich said the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the case is under investigation and that foul play is not suspected.

The university is offering grief counseling in the wake of the student's death, and counselors met with students on Thursday.

"While we don't know what caused this death, we are devastated by the loss and know this sad event will impact many here on campus," wrote Vice Provost for Student Affairs Bill Stackman in an email to students.

Students can contact the Counseling Center directly, and 24-hour crisis and consultation support is available at 573-882-6601.