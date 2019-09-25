MU Professor: Ukraine leader's opinion could play role in Trump impeachment inquiry

Getty Images

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Impeaching President Donald Trump could hinge on how Ukraine's president saw his conversation with Trump regarding political opponent Joe Biden and Biden's son, University of Missouri political science professor Peverill Squire said Wednesday.

The White House on Wednesday morning released a memo of a phone call with Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the two men later appeared together before reporters covering meetings at the United Nations.

This comes after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for the president's impeachment Tuesday, citing "betrayal of the integrity of our elections" and his oath of office.

"The question really becomes: Did Ukraine think their investigation of Vice President Biden and his son and any one of their activities was linked to Ukraine getting the military aid that they needed," Squire said.

Pelosi announced the current investigation will be placed under an umbrella of all of the other ongoing investigations against Trump.

"That might give those investigating greater leverage to get access to information the administration, to this point, has been unwilling to provide them," Squire said.