MU collects $157,000 in alcohol sales

The University of Missouri collected thousands of dollars in alcohol sales after the first home game, according to a spokesman with the athletics department.

Deputy Athletics Director Nick Joos confirmed Monday that the total amount of gross sales was $157,000 for Week 1.

According to the MU Tigers' website, 51,215 people attended the game.

Last month, MU Athletics announced it would sell beer and wine during games at Faurot Field starting with the 2019 Mizzou football season.

ABC 17 News previously reported that a large portion of the money generated will go toward metal detectors that will be required by the SEC in 2020 and toward improved cellular communications within the stadium.

Joos previously told ABC 17 News that the university had until Nov. 1 to decide whether to sell alcohol at basketball games and until Feb. 1 to decide for softball and baseball games.