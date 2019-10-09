MU starts nationwide search for next inclusion vice chancellor

MU searching for next vice chancellor of inclusion, diversity and equity.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri announced the school is looking for the next vice chancellor for inclusion, diversity and equity.

On Tuesday, MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said the university started a nationwide search for the position. NaTusha Davis has been serving as interim vice chancellor in that role since July.

The search comes after the first person to serve in the role left the university earlier in the year. Kevin McDonald announced he was taking a similar job at the University of Virginia. He left after about three years in the position.

Cartwright said 20 MU faculty members are working on the search committee. The effort is being co-led by Pat Okker, dean, college of arts and sciences and Michael Middleton, former MU deputy chancellor and former UM system interim president. The Washington D.C.-based search firm Isaacson, Miller is assisting the search team.

Cartwright believes the team will find many qualified candidates.

"I am confident that we will be able to generate a broad, high-quality pool of candidates from a national audience," Cartwright said.

It's unclear at this time how much the search will cost and when the next vice chancellor for inclusion, diversity and equity could be selected.