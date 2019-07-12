MU to announce new alliance in Precision Health Initiative

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri System and MU Health Care leaders will announce a new alliance with an international company connected with the Precision Health Initiative on Friday morning.

Leaders hope it will immediately affect the health of Missourians across the state.

The new alliance will also be a part of the NextGen Precision Health Institute, which is the new $200 million health research center being built on the corner of Hospital Drive and Virginia Avenue.

It's expected to open fall of 2021.

The new facility will serve as a research hub for multiple schools including medicine, engineering, veterinary medicine, health and environmental science to work in the building in efforts to help design and research products.

The announcement will be made at 10 a.m. on Friday on the first floor of the Patient-Centered Care Learning Center at 745 Kentucky Boulevard in Columbia.

You can livestream the event here.