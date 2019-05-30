Multi-Agency Resource Center opens in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Hundreds of Jefferson City residents lined up outside The Linc on Lafayette Street Thursday morning as the local chapter of the American Red Cross, along with dozens of other agencies and organizations, opened the first of three Multi-Agency Resource Centers.

It comes more than a week after a series of tornadoes slammed mid-Missouri, hitting Eldon and Jefferson City particularly hard.

The MARC is also available to those affected by the major flood on the Missouri River.

With more than two dozen government agencies, local organizations and volunteer groups offering services, organizers said the MARC is designed as a "one-stop shop" for those affected by the storms, offering everything they need in one place.

The events are scheduled at the following places and times:

Thursday - The Linc (1299 Lafayette St., Jefferson City) 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Linc (1299 Lafayette St., Jefferson City) Saturday - First Church of the Nazarene (1024 E. Lawson Ave., Eldon) 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For a resident to qualify for services, they must show an address, proof of residency and have been affected by the tornado or flooding.

Red Cross officials told ABC 17 News the organization has a comprehensive list of building evaluations and assessments with about 1,800 structures affected by the storms.

HOW TO HELP: