Multiagency drug investigation leads to two arrests

MULTIAGENCY DRUG BUSTS

MEXICO, Mo. - Authorities arrested two men on South Clark Street in Mexico on Friday afternoon for drug trafficking.

They arrested 51-year-old James Worthington, of Benton City, and 37-year-old Samuel Gourley, of Auxvasse. Worthington and Gourley allegedly had 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine.

Charges are pending for the two men for second-degree drug trafficking.

Worthington tried to run on foot from authorities during the arrest.

He faces additional pending charges of resisting arrest.