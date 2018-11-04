SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Multiagency drug investigation leads to two arrests

Posted: Nov 03, 2018 07:06 PM CDT

Updated: Nov 04, 2018 12:41 AM CDT

MEXICO, Mo. - Authorities arrested two men on South Clark Street in Mexico on Friday afternoon for drug trafficking.

They arrested 51-year-old James Worthington, of Benton City, and 37-year-old Samuel Gourley, of Auxvasse. Worthington and Gourley allegedly had 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine. 

Charges are pending for the two men for second-degree drug trafficking.

Worthington tried to run on foot from authorities during the arrest.

He faces additional pending charges of resisting arrest.

