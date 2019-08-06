Highway patrol investigates three crashes at the lake within 24 hours

LAKE OF THE OZARKs, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated three separate crashes at the Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend.

The first wreck happened just after midnight Sunday at mile marker 6 in the Big Niangua. According to the crash report, a 64-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries after the boat struck the shoreline.

Another crash happened around 2:40 p.m. in Forked Hollow Cove. Troopers said the person driving the boat was performing a docking maneuver and gave too much forward throttle input, causing the boat to "ramp onto the dock's center walkway" and hit the bow of another vessel. According to the crash report, five people were on the boat at the time, but no one was hurt.

A third crash happened before 7 p.m. in Forked Hollow Cove. A 57-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after falling off a 2008 Sea-Doo. Troopers said she was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.