Multistate medical marijuana company eyes opening facility in Jefferson City

Possible cultivation facility in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A multistate medical marijuana company looks to open a cultivation facility in Jefferson City.

Columbia Care has 63 facilities across the country in operation or developing and one-million sales to patients, according to the company's website.

The Jefferson City Planning and Zoning Commission said it received a zoning letter request from Columbia Care with the intention to build a cannabis cultivation facility at 207 Militia Drive.

"If you're going to have a single major cultivation facility and you want to distribute throughout the state, being located in central Missouri makes a lot of sense," said Dan Viets, a medical marijuana legal expert who helped write Amendment 2.

He said mid-Missouri's central location makes it a desirable area for people wanting to open a facility.

"The marijuana that is sold in dispensaries in Missouri for medical purposes has to come from Missouri," he said. "There can't be any importation of marijuana from other states."

The state has received 554 cultivation facility applications and has determined it will award 60 cultivation licenses, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.