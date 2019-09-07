MUPD expecting game day traffic

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri is expecting heavy traffic for its first home football game of the year.

According to University of Missouri Police Department spokesperson Sara Diedrich, officers are getting extra help for game day.

"We receive help from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Columbia Police department, and even the Missouri Department of Transportation helps by syncing traffic lights before and after games," she said.

She said the MUPD officers will be out in "full force" Saturday.

According to the MU website, any students in lots used as parking for game days are required to move their cars by 5 p.m. Friday.

The following locations are used for game day parking:

WG1 (Hospital/Tiger Avenue)

SG4 (Hearnes Center)

SG5 (Mizzou Arena)

SG7 (areas surrounding football stadium)

RP10 (Reactor Field)

CG1 (Virginia/Hospital)

TAPS (Tiger Avenue Parking Structure)

Parking Structure #7

RP5

RP4

RP3

RP2

Any students having to move their cars are allowed to park in unrestricted structures north of Rollins or in lot AV-14.

The MU football game kicks off at 11 a.m.