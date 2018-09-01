SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

MUPD investigating reported sexual assault in a residence hall

The report was made anonymously

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 04:59 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 04:59 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri Police Department sent an email to students about a reported sexual assault in a resident hall "sometime Thursday night or Friday morning."

MUPD said someone made the report anonymously and there is limited information at this time.

MUPD said it is continuing to investigate the report.

If you have any information regarding this sexual offense, MUPD asks you to call (573) 882-7201, or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

 

 

