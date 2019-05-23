MUPD: Missing man found

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 5/23: The University of Missouri Police Department says it has found the missing man. Police did not specify where or how he was found.

UPDATE: A 43-year-old man reported missing yesterday near a MU Health Care facility has been located. Thank you for your assistance in locating him. https://t.co/egeO5kqUpq — MU Police (@MUPDpolice) May 23, 2019

ORIGINAL: The University of Missouri Police Department is looking for a missing man.

According to a news release, Jeffery Bloomquist, 43, left a van that was preparing to take him from an MU Health Care facility to a nursing home in Moberly.

Officials said Bloomquist was discovered missing around 2 p.m. Wednesday near University

Hospital.

Missing today: Jeffrey Bloomquist, 43. Last seen near U. Hospital. Possibly dangerous. He is white male, short, reddish-brown hair, 6', 160 #, missing front teeth, wearing black sweatpants & brown T-shirt. Do not approach him. call MUPD at (573) 882-7201 https://t.co/8Zq3StOe51 — MU Police (@MUPDpolice) May 22, 2019

According to the release, Bloomquist could be dangerous. He is described as a white man with short,

reddish-brown hair, about 6-feet tall and 160 pounds. Bloomquist is missing his front teeth and was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a brown shirt, officials said.

Police said people should not approach Bloomquist and call MUPD at 573-882-7201 if they see him.