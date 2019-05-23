SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

MUPD: Missing man found

Posted: May 22, 2019 06:17 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 12:22 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 5/23: The University of Missouri Police Department says it has found the missing man. Police did not specify where or how he was found.

 

 

ORIGINAL: The University of Missouri Police Department is looking for a missing man.

According to a news release, Jeffery Bloomquist, 43, left a van that was preparing to take him from an MU Health Care facility to a nursing home in Moberly.

Officials said Bloomquist was discovered missing around 2 p.m. Wednesday  near University
Hospital.

 

 

According to the release, Bloomquist could be dangerous. He is described as a white man with short,
reddish-brown hair, about 6-feet tall and 160 pounds. Bloomquist is missing his front teeth and was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a brown shirt, officials said.

Police said people should not approach Bloomquist and call MUPD at 573-882-7201 if they see him.

