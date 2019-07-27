Murder case against Mexico teens moves forward

MEXICO, Mo. - The murder case involving two Mexico teenagers will move forward next month.

Judge Linda Hamlett sent the cases of Demetric Dorsey and Trebion Dorsey to circuit court following a preliminary hearing Thursday. Both teens face charges of second-degee murder, first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The two, along with Dekhise Dorsey, are accused of killing 27-year-old Tajuan Williams at a birthday party in Mexico on Feb. 1. Witnesses allegedly told police that they saw the three fighting with Williams when one of them shot him with a handgun.

Mexico police said Dekhise Dorsey told them during questioning that Williams ran away when a fight broke out at the party and that the person who shot Williams did not mean to do so.

Demetric and Trebion Dorsey will appear with Judge Jason Lamb on Aug. 9 at 9 a.m.

Dekhise Dorsey's case was moved from Audrain County to Warren County.