Murder charges filed in missing Wisconsin brothers case

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 10:29 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:40 AM CDT

KINGSTON, Mo. - KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri prosecutor and sheriff will give an update Wednesday into the disappearance of two Wisconsin brothers missing since July and presumed dead.

Court documents show Missouri farmer Garland Nelson is charged with murder in the deaths of two brothers from Wisconsin.

Court documents filed Wednesday in Caldwell County show Garland Nelson of Braymer is also charged with two counts of abandonment of a corpse, evidence tampering and other counts.

Nick and Justin Diemel of Shawano County, Wisconsin, were reported missing July 21. They had been visiting Nelson's northwestern Missouri farm while on a trip related to their cattle business.

Human remains were found on the farm but haven't been publicly identified.

Nelson was charged in July with tampering with a vehicle rented by the brothers. Authorities say he abandoned the truck at a commuter parking lot.

