Narcotics search at Fulton High School

FULTON, Mo. - Fulton Public Schools said in a statement that the Fulton Police Department and the Callaway County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit searched the Fulton High School building for narcotics.

According to the school district, no drugs were found in the building. The search was not announced to students and staff. Students were reportedly kept in their second hour classroom through the third hour and then classes continued. Students were told to leave their backpacks and their bags in the hallway while the dogs inspected them. The statement said students never made contact with the dogs during the search.

The district said drugs were found in a vehicle in the parking lot. Fulton police are investigating that situation, according to the statement.

The school district says this measure will be done periodically.