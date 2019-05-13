Nash Vegas to get new roof after inspection showed mold, leaks

Nash Vegas to get new roof after inspectors found mold leaks

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A bar in downtown Columbia will get a new roof after inspectors found mold and leaks above the bar where drinks are served.

At least one complaint about Nash Vegas tipped off investigators from the Columbia/Boone County Health Department.

Click here to go to the health department's inspections database

Inspectors visited Nash Vegas after the department received a complaint about mold on the bar's ceiling Dec. 14. Inspectors noted "significant water damage/leaks were found over the bar area nearest the bathroom and in the bathroom."

Inspectors found mold above the bar where it could drip into the bar and onto bar items.

Liquor bottles were under the leak, but the lids of the bottles were covered by management.

Alcohol bottles are covered with plastic caps to keep water out on Feb. 6, 2019.

Inspectors also noted there werre pitchers on the bar to catch the leaks, but they were almost full after 30 minutes.

Nash Vegas management told the inspector the situation had been an ongoing issue with the lanlord, the inspection reports noted.

ABC 17 News contacted a representative from Nash Vegas who confirmed the business is getting a new roof, but declined to talk over the phone or on-camera to answer further questions.

The inspectors gave Nash Vegas one critical violation and four non-critical violations.

Critical violation:

"Unsanitary water dripping onto dispenser ends of liquor bottles by bar"

Non-critical violation:

"Physical facility not in good repair - holes in ceiling above saloon room bar and ceiling peeling away by bathroom."

"Ceiling above saloon room bar has accumulation of mold"

"Plumbing in saloon room/bathroom is allowing for significant leaks throughout"

"Ceilings not smooth and easy cleanible"

Before the Dec.14, complaint, records show inspectors had not inspected Nash Vegas since Jan. 4, 2017. The long period between inspections is not out of the ordinary for inspectors visiting Nash Vegas. Before 2017, records show inspections were completed in December 2015 and November 2014, but not in 2016.

An inspector with the health department met with building inspectors, Nash Vegas' owner and a representative of the building's owner, R. Newton Riley.

Repairs were completed Dec. 17 to prevent further roof leaks. However, the owner of the building plans to replace the roof, according to the health inspection report.

A follow-up visit to Nash Vegas was done Dec. 19 in which inspectors noted the work had been completed but it wasn't clear whether inspectors saw evidence that the leak had stopped.

The inspection records show the owner signed a contract to have the roof replaced, but they are waiting on better weather to have the work completed. The Dec. 19 report noted a 120-day window to complete the job.

There is also damage to the inside of the building from a water leak. The inspector expects that to be fixed by April 18.