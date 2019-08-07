Nationwide emergency alert test set for Wednesday
FEMA and FCC will conduct the test at 1:20 p.m.
COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission plan to conduct a nationwide Emergency Alert System test Wednesday.
The test is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. CST and it should last approximately a minute.
It will make a loud sound on the devices and show the words, "TEST."
A FEMA press release said the test is designed to "assess the readiness of infrastructure for distribution of a national message in the absence of internet connection."
The test will happen on all radio, television and cable.
The Emergecy Alert System is a national public warning system that provides the president with the capabilities to address the nation during a national emergency.
This is the fifth nationwide test. The most recent test happened in October 2018.
