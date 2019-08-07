Nationwide emergency alert test set for Wednesday

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission plan to conduct a nationwide Emergency Alert System test Wednesday.

The test is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. CST and it should last approximately a minute.

It will make a loud sound on the devices and show the words, "TEST."

A FEMA press release said the test is designed to "assess the readiness of infrastructure for distribution of a national message in the absence of internet connection."

The test will happen on all radio, television and cable.

The Emergecy Alert System is a national public warning system that provides the president with the capabilities to address the nation during a national emergency.

This is the fifth nationwide test. The most recent test happened in October 2018.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect where the test will take place