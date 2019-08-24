Navigational restrictions at Lake of the Ozarks

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. - Boaters may run into navigational restrictions at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday and Sunday for the 2019 Lake of the Ozarks Shootout.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said there will be a no-wake restriction from mile marker 31.5 of the main channel to mile marker 36 starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

There will also be an extended idle speed area from mile marker 31.5 to mile marker 21 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. because of the increased boater traffic for the Shootout.

The no-wake restriction extends from mile marker 31.5 to 36. The extended idle speed area goes downstream from mile marker 31.5 to 21.

The no-wake restriction extends from mile marker 31.5 to 36. The extended idle speed area goes downstream from mile marker 31.5 to 21.

"The Lake of the Ozarks Shootout has grown into an extremely large marine event. Permitting this type of an event on a public waterway requires additional restrictions," said Col. Eric T. Olson of the Highway Patrol. "The safety of the public and the protection of property must remain our priorities. The cooperation and patience of the boating public regarding these restrictions is certainly appreciated."

The restrictions will remain in place through the weekend.