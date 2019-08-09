Nearly 20 Army Corps levees approved for rehabilitation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Nearly 20 levees operated by the Army Corps of Engineers are approved to start the rehabilitation process, according to information released Thursday.

The Army Corps received about 107 requests for levee rehab assistance from severe storms and flooding earlier this year. The district includes levees along the Missouri River basin from Mid-Missouri to South Dakota.

The levees entering the rehabilitation process are in the engineering and design phase.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers previously estimated up to two years is needed to repair levees to their condition before flooding began in 2019.

The Corps expects to finish damage assessments by the end of September.