Nearly 40,000 people attend Salute to America 2019

Salute to America

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Thousands of people celebrated the Fourth of July in downtown Jefferson City.

Salute to America had approximately 40,000 attendees over the two-day period, said event coordinator Penny Smith. She said this year's event ran smoothly, with no reported issues despite rainy weather Thursday.

Many eventgoers said Salute to America 2019 was an opportunity for the community to come together.

"Especially what we have been through with the tornado and the flooding," said attendee Pat Vezina. "It's just a good time, put that behind you and move on."

Jefferson City has faced two natural disasters, an EF 3 tornado and onging historic flooding, over the past two months.