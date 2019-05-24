Neighbors coordinate storm relief in Jefferson City

Major damage in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - City and state departments, emergency responders and Jefferson City residents coordinated an ongoing and extensive clean-up effort after a tornado ripped through a section of the city Wednesday night.

The Jefferson City Police Department held multiple conferences Thursday to review efforts to remove debris from the roadways and ensure no one was trapped after the storm. Meanwhile, many city residents checked in on one another following the devastating storm.

Amanda Morris was picking up debris around her home on Stadium Boulevard, near Jefferson City High School, Thursday. She said she was in her bathroom as the storm ripped through, and witnessed the roof fly away.

Still, Morris kept her spirits high during the clean-up.

"The only way it's going to work is to have a little bit of humor about it. I didn't lose my life, my kids are safe, and I have renters insurance," Morris said.

Morris added that immediately following the storm, neighbors she did not know came by to make sure she was safe. They were strangers, she said.

It's been a busy last 24 hours. Thank you to every neighbor, friend & stranger.



YOU are true First Responders.



Missouri is amazing. #MoWx pic.twitter.com/dZGItjH3UP — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 24, 2019

ABC 17 News crews have spoken with several other Jefferson City residents that were helped by neighbors.

