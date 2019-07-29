Networks of Mid-Missouri replacing broadcast tower

Networks of MidMissouri replacing...

Answers to frequently asked questions FAQ: Broadcast tower project

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Moniteau County tower that broadcasts the Networks of Mid-Missouri channels to the area has reached the end of its 50-year run.

The tower between Jamestown and Prairie Home is beyond repair and is being replaced this summer, requiring the shutdown of one of the Networks of Mid-Missouri's digital channels. However, all stations will still be available over the air.

The switch from the old tower to the new one begins in earnest overnight Wednesday, though preparations have been ongoing for months. Overnight, company engineers will move the broadcast of digital channel 17 to a temporary site while the tower is replaced, resulting in a brief interruption of service.

Channel 17 will return to the air Thursday, but channel 22 will be off the air for the duration of the project, which is expected to wrap up by Nov. 1. During that time FOX 22 will be available on digital channel 17.4 but the Laff, Grit and Escape stations usually available on digital channel 22 will be off-air during the project.

Satellite and cable viewers should still get all the stations broadcast on digital channel 17 – ABC 17, Me-TV, MyZOU, FOX 22 and Bounce -- with little to no interruption. Over-the-air viewers might lose signal because of FCC regulations that require the temporary broadcast power transmit at a lower frequency.

ABC 17 News broadcasts on ABC 17 and FOX 22 are always available on the ABC 17 News website at www.abc17news.com/livestream. News updates and live streaming video of news events are also available on the website.