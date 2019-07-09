New Bloomfield gets 'good' rating in citizen-requested audit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The city of New Bloomfield is good at managing its money, but some issues need to be addressed such as segregating accounting duties, according to a report from the state auditor's office.

New Bloomfield received a "good" rating on the audit, which is the second-highest category on the Missouri auditor's office's rating scale.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway's office contracted an accounting firm to look over the books in the Callaway County town after citizens requested the audit via a petition. Among the audit's findings were that the city does not properly delegate accounting duties among multiple people or ensure proper independent review of accounting work.

New Bloomfield audit

The audit looked at the budget for the year ending Dec. 31, 2018, and said the city did not include all the needed documentation in the budget.

"The audit also indicated the city overpaid a vendor $2,108, and the budget was missing a budget message, a budget summary, information on debt payments, and other required items," Galloway's office said in a news release.

Auditors also found the city didn't follow proper procedure for bidding on public contracts and that the board of aldermen didn't follow state open meetings laws when voting to go into closed session.