New cafe brings Cuban cuisine to downtown Columbia

BTKD Cuban Cuisine

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia's newest restaurant got the green light from inspectors before opening its doors this month.

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department visited Sagua La Grande Cuban Cafe on Aug. 23 before the restaurant opened Sept. 5.

"This is what you eat in Cuba," Katy Ugalde said as she made a Cuban sandwich.

Ugalde's dream was to bring her childhood food from Cuba to mid-Missouri.

"To my knowledge we'll be the first traditional Cuban restaurant (in the area)," Ugalde's husband, Greg Butler said.

Ugalde and Butler are both trained chefs and said they know what to expect when a health department inspector walks through the door.

"Clean, sanitize, gloves, everything, every day, every shift, I'm very strict on that," Butler said.

With five decades of combined experience working in a restaurant, Ugalde and Butler said they will strive for perfect inspection records.

"My dream is coming true, and I've been dreaming for a long, long time," Ugalde said.

Opening up a Cuban cafe is bringing her dreams to life on Ninth Street, and the menu is filled with Cuban dishes close to her heart and childhood.

Ugalde said everything is inspired by her father and growing up in Cuba.

"I haven't visited my country in 14 years," Ugalde said through her tears. "I miss home."

But, Ugalde's dad's photo hangs proud in the cafe, next to where she prepares all her dishes.

She said Sagua La Grande Cuban Cafe is bringing her a little closer to home.