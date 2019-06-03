New Columbia bus routes start

Go COMO fixed routes start Monday

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia's public transit service, Go COMO, implemented a new fixed route system Monday.

All the routes now run at 45-minute intervals and pass through Wabash Bus Station. The goal is to provide a safe, central transfer hub for riders, according to city officials.

"It is a more efficient system and it will result in some cost savings for Go COMO,” said City of Columbia Transit and Parking Manager Leah Christian. "The cost savings are achieved through the fact that we have that central transfer point and central transfer time so that we need fewer buses to serve the same areas."

Christian said the city's estimated cost savings is roughly $750,000 per year.

Go COMO's new routes

The public bus service is offering free rides through Saturday. Para-Transit rides will not be affected by the new route system and will still require payment during this time.

"We think that this will actually be an improved system for folks, and we hope that people enjoy it and that they're able to still access our system as well as before," Christian said.

Map booklets are available at Wabash Bus Station, Columbia City Hall and various other spots around Columbia.