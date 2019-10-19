SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

New Planet Fitness moving into old Gerbes space on Nifong

Plans to open gym next month

Oct 18, 2019

Oct 18, 2019

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A property owner has confirmed Planet Fitness will be one of its new tenants, setting up a second location in Columbia.

The new gym will go at the Nifong Shopping Center, filling the spot left vacant by Gerbes. The grocery store closed last September. The gym is planning to open next month, according to Jay Lindner, the owner of the Nifong Shopping Center.

Planet Fitness has set up a Facebook page for its new location, but did not list an exact opening date.

Lindner also said a second tenant at the location will be Woof's Play and Stay.

