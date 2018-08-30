SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

New police chief named in Hallsville

Andrew Van Hulten had served as interim chief

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 03:34 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 03:34 PM CDT

HALLSVILLE, Mo. - The Hallsville Board of Aldermen has hired a new police chief for the city.

The board unanimously offered the position during a closed session Monday to Andrew Van Hulten, who had been serving as interim chief since the position became vacant earlier this month, the city said in a news release. 

Van Hulten joined the police force in Hallsville last year after nine years as a military police officer. The city will host an open house at 9:30 a.m. Friday at City Hall for the public to meet the new chief, who will be sworn in at 10 a.m. 

Six people applied for the position, according to the release.

